The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

Fonterra chair Peter McBride addresses an online special meeting flanked by chief executive Miles Hurrell and other members of the board. (Image: Screenshot)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Fonterra Co-operative Group’s shareholders have overwhelmingly backed the $4.2 billion deal to sell its consumer business to French giant Lactalis.An online special meeting was held on Thursday at 10.30am, however, with no questions from supplying shareholders, it took just 20 minutes from start to finish.In the end, 88.47% supported the sale, with the results announced just before 11.30am.It was widely expected farmers would back the deal, which will see a significant capital return made to them. The deal with Lactalis was announced in A...
Shareholders have approved a capital raise of up to $2.59 million.

Greg Hurrell 2:30pm
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways

Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways
Foreign interest fuels M&A surge

Private equity is quiet, but activity at highest level so far in 2025.

Rebecca Stevenson 10:39am
Foreign interest fuels M&A surge

Kiwifruit marketing company Zespri said this season’s New Zealand crop of around 215 million trays, or more than 770,000 tonnes, has been the largest yet.“Even with a significant increase in volume, from more than 195 million trays last season to 215 million this year, our market...

Rebecca Howard 11:04am
It last turned a profit in 2022.

Riley Kennedy 6:00am
Today's the day the sale will get the blessing of farmers.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
It’s the second significant vote in the primary sector to be held in recent weeks.

Riley Kennedy 29 Oct 2025