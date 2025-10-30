Menu
FraudGPT and the new cyber arms race: When hackers and defenders both use AI

Shailesh Rao says AI technology is making it harder to verify identities. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
The world of artificial intelligence is putting powerful tools into the hands of young adults to commit cybercrime.Meanwhile, AI agents are being let loose on systems with potentially unpredictable results.The technology is also making it harder to verify identities, including whether the remote workers a company might have just hired are real.According to Palo Alto Networks (Pan) Unit 42 research, the average time between when a system was compromised and when hackers were able to steal data shrank from 44 days in 2021 to five days in 2023, an...
