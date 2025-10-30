Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

How Fonterra’s $4.2b Mainland Lactalis sale took shape – an updated recap

How Fonterra’s $4.2b Mainland Lactalis sale took shape – an updated recap
Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell. (Image: Jacques Steenkamp/NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Fonterra Co-operative Group shareholders will today make their final call on whether or not to sell the co-op’s consumer business, Mainland Group, to French dairy giant Lactalis for $4.2 billion.An online special meeting is scheduled for 10.30am today, 18 months after Fonterra floated the idea of offloading the business. All expectations are that the deal will get the backing of farmers.This recap was originally published on the day the deal was announced in August and has been updated to include key developments since then leading up to...
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Markets

Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow

Shareholders have approved a capital raise of up to $2.59 million.

Greg Hurrell 2:30pm
Markets

Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways

Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways
Primary Sector

The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

More Primary Sector

The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis
Primary Sector

The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
Zespri harvests record NZ crop
Primary Sector

Zespri harvests record NZ crop

Kiwifruit marketing company Zespri said this season’s New Zealand crop of around 215 million trays, or more than 770,000 tonnes, has been the largest yet.“Even with a significant increase in volume, from more than 195 million trays last season to 215 million this year, our market...

Rebecca Howard 11:04am
Farmlands back in black but has to earn it: CEO
Primary Sector

Farmlands back in black but has to earn it: CEO

It last turned a profit in 2022.

Riley Kennedy 6:00am
Fonterra’s $4.2b Mainland vote set for smooth finish
Primary Sector

Fonterra’s $4.2b Mainland vote set for smooth finish

It’s the second significant vote in the primary sector to be held in recent weeks.

Riley Kennedy 29 Oct 2025