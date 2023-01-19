Goldilocks and the bear market

Markets are hoping Goldilocks is here: the combination of receding inflation and a soft landing for the global economy. (Image: Getty)

Inflation is one of the key defining themes of 2023. The inflationary thief needs to be sent back to jail. Many are predicting a recession. I hope central banks get on top of it in an orderly fashion. The reality is that central banks will likely keep hiking rates until something breaks, markets throw their toys out of the cot, core inflation pressures decline as capacity pressures ease, another easing cycle kicks off and we're back into the 30-year playbook. Financial markets are expecting falling interest rates from late 2023 an...