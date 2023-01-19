Menu
Goldilocks and the bear market

Markets are hoping Goldilocks is here: the combination of receding inflation and a soft landing for the global economy. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Inflation is one of the key defining themes of 2023. The inflationary thief needs to be sent back to jail. Many are predicting a recession. I hope central banks get on top of it in an orderly fashion. The reality is that central banks will likely keep hiking rates until something breaks, markets throw their toys out of the cot, core inflation pressures decline as capacity pressures ease, another easing cycle kicks off and we're back into the 30-year playbook. Financial markets are expecting falling interest rates from late 2023 an...
Finance

Smartpay's shares jump after strong revenue growth

The company saw consolidated revenue growth of 60%.

Staff reporters 11:35am
Property

Property asking prices down 6.1% in a year

There was a glut of property for sale in December according to Trade Me figures.

Greg Hurrell 11:21am
Election 2023

Nats' reshuffle: Bishop to drive RMA response

In a largely cosmetic set of changes, Christopher Luxon has bolstered his shadow cabinet with a couple of new portfolios and kept two former leaders onside.

Pattrick Smellie 11:20am

More Economy

Finance

Savor reports bumper boost in revenue

Hospitality group expects FY operating earnings to be tripple last year's.

Staff reporters 11:13am
News in Brief

Employment confidence drops in December quarter

The index fell 7.2 points in the past quarter.

Staff reporters 9:06am
Primary Sector

Severe weather relief funding not fit for purpose, says O'Connor

The minister wants a rethink on aid after adverse weather events, which were happening more often and hitting harder.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy Analysis

Is the house price crash nearly over?

There are signs the pace of house price deflation is slowing.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am