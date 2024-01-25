Menu
Government deficit $1.1b smaller than expected

Thu, 25 Jan 2024
The government’s operating deficit for the year to date is $1.1 billion smaller than was forecast in the December half-yearly fiscal and economic update but is slightly bigger than for the same period last year.The government’s balance sheet saw favourable returns for the New Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZSF), offset by increases in the valuation of liabilities for Accident Compensation Corp (ACC) claims and the emissions trading scheme.Net debt was $1.8b or 2.1% lower than forecast but was $12b higher than a year ago.Tax take high...
Stuff blocks TikTok owner from 'scraping' stories
Media

CEO Laura Maxwell says the move is "to protect our intellectual property".

Daniel Dunkley 2:45pm
Markets

Mercury seeks 100MW of new solar electricity generation

Company would guarantee to buy power from the new development.

Pattrick Smellie 10:52am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
