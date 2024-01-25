Menu
ASB cuts home lending rates again
(Image: ASB)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
ASB has moved to cut its three-year home loan rate by 10 basis points to 6.65%, reinforcing the prospect of looming rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in the wake of lower-than-expected inflation levels.According to the latest data from Statistics NZ, annual inflation fell to 4.7% for the December quarter.While that remains out of the central bank's 1% to 3% target range, there has been a widespread belief that rate cuts could come this year, given the general weakness in the NZ economy.Earlier moves by the "big four" ba...
Media

Stuff blocks TikTok owner from 'scraping' stories

CEO Laura Maxwell says the move is "to protect our intellectual property".

Daniel Dunkley 2:45pm
Markets

Mercury seeks 100MW of new solar electricity generation

Company would guarantee to buy power from the new development.

Pattrick Smellie 10:52am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023