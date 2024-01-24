Menu
Telco market growth stalls for big three: Jarden

According to Jarden analysts, Spark made the best deal in its towers sale. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
Growth in the New Zealand telecommunications market has been labelled “benign” in a recent note from Jarden that looks at the financial performance of the three big telcos.The note, penned by analysts Arie Dekker and Grant Lowe, observed that revenues in the sector have stayed relatively stable, when the sale of passive tower assets is not considered.“Mobile service revenues now exceed fixed with this, together with some diversification (most notably IT services for SPK [Spark]; energy for smaller 2degrees), being sufficient f...
RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data
Inflation rose by 0.5% between the September and December quarters. 

Rebecca Howard 12:30pm
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
