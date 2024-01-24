Menu
Interactive Advertising Bureau NZ names new boss

Angelina Farry says the digital space is an exciting place to be. (Image: IAB)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
The Interactive Advertising Bureau New Zealand has hired experienced media executive Angelina Farry as its new CEO.Farry, most recently managing director of TBWA/NZ Group’s Eleven PR agency, started in the role this week.The new chief executive has worked across the NZ media, including spells at DDB Aotearoa and Saatchi & Saatchi. She has also run her own agency business.IAB NZ is a cross-media body that counts advertisers, agencies, and publishers among its members. The group connects industry players with the goal of expanding NZ...
RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data
Economy

RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data

Inflation rose by 0.5% between the September and December quarters. 

Rebecca Howard 12:30pm
Economy

Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
Technology

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
