Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Service activity shrinks in BusinessNZ's PMI

Service activity shrinks in BusinessNZ's PMI
Thinks would have been worse if tourism growth hadn't happened. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
BusinessNZ indexes measuring service sector and manufacturing activity show both are shrinking. According to numbers released Tuesday morning, the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ)-BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) was below 50 in December – 48.8, down from 51.1 in November.BNZ's head of research, Stephen Toplis, said declines in the PSI and the Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) released last week were consistent with the economy "reaching a maximum annual contraction of around 2.0%". On Friday, BN...
NZ sends troops to Red Sea conflict
Politics

NZ sends troops to Red Sea conflict

NZ will send a six-member defence force team to the Middle East to combat Houthi attacks.

Staff reporters 4:15pm
Markets

Geo delists from NZX

Software company Geo's shareholders vote for move to go ahead.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Geo delists from NZX
Opinion

John Carnegie: Take steps now to keep the lights on

Without access to natural gas, electricity supply is not secure.

John Carnegie 1:40pm
Take steps now to keep the lights on