Interest rate hikes make for pessimistic employees
Westpac's Michael Gordon says interest rate hikes are having their intended effect. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
Westpac Bank numbers show the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s interest rate hikes are having their "intended effect" and confidence in employment prospects is falling.The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index December numbers and associated indices were released Tuesday morning. “Finding and holding a job remains the biggest concern for New Zealanders,” Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon said. Perceptions of current job opportunities, which Gordon said was a potential leading indicato...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 23, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

Analysts say there are signs the jeweller is gaining market share.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Infrastructure

Shipping companies slapping up to US$1,500 onto box charges.

Brent Melville 5:00am
