Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson stepping down

Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson stepping down
Dan Mathieson. (Image: Zespri)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson will be stepping down from his role to take up a new position as president of the Americas for global berry company Driscoll’s.Mathieson will remain at Zespri to oversee the 2024 harvest and the start of the sales season until a new CEO is appointed.“Under Dan’s exceptional leadership, Zespri grew sales from almost $2.3 billion in 2016/17 to a peak of just over $4 billion in 2021/22 prior to the covid-19 pandemic, with that growth set to continue in the coming years,” Zespri chair Bru...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 23, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 23, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

Analysts optimistic on Michael Hill

Analysts say there are signs the jeweller is gaining market share.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Analysts optimistic on Michael Hill
Infrastructure

Red Sea attacks good for Mainfreight business - Forbarr

Shipping companies slapping up to US$1,500 onto box charges.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Red Sea attacks good for Mainfreight business - Forbarr