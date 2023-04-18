Government provides an extra $25m for cyclone-affected businesses

Flood damage in Hawke's Bay caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. (Image: Getty)

The government is dishing out an extra $25 million for businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.Finance minister Grant Robertson said the priority had been to get businesses “back up and running as quickly as possible” after the cyclone.“Demand for grants has been strong, with applications to the local providers managing the funding exceeding the $50m allocated," he said. Based on the government’s most recent assessment, an additional $22m was required to meet the “additional demand”, with about 5,8...