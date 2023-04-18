Tainui Group wants to rezone 68 hectares in Hamilton

TGH chief executive Chris Joblin says the Tuumata site was targeted for higher-density residential development as far back as 2016. (Image: NZME)

The commercial arm of the Waikato-Tainui iwi has applied for a rezoning of 68 hectares of land near its Ruakura Superhub – one of the largest multi-use developments in Aotearoa New Zealand.Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) is seeking to rezone the land to residential as a response to the long-term housing challenges the iwi sees in Hamilton. The proposed development is called Tuumata – which means to lift one’s eyes above the horizon and on to a new future – and will aim to provide “medium-density residential homes...