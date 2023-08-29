Menu
IMF report card: NZ could do better

Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
The government should stop spraying money on cost-of-living handouts, press ahead with fair pay agreements and prioritise infrastructure spending that prepares New Zealand for climate change. Those are among the key conclusions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team which was in the country in June for consultations with politicians, Treasury and Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) officials, and other sources as they took the temperature of the NZ economy. The report implicitly criticises the government for being too free with cash hand...
Markets

Manawa chief David Prentice to leave next week

The board agreed to the short notice. 

Staff reporters 9:10am
Bloomberg

Fortescue Iron Ore chief Hick exits as China woes hit profit

Her resignation was a “mutual decision between Fiona and the board” on Sunday.

Bloomberg 9:00am
