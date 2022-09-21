See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy

Implementation of new climate standards must go beyond mere compliance

Rebecca Howard

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Implementation of new climate standards must go beyond mere compliance
It would be prudent to take note and determine your approach says KPMG. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 21 Sep 2022
RELATED
New climate standards have the potential to drive the change needed in New Zealand, but not if adoption is seen as merely a compliance exercise, says KPMG. A new climate-related disclosure framework becomes effective in less than four months and KPMG expected the first official climate statements required by law to be published by April 2024, according to its latest Financial Institutions Performance Survey. Mandatory reporting had been implemented because the majority of large NZ financial organisations provided “limited to no...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Household costs rising by $110 a week, but incomes by $100
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Rising wages will offset the pain, but spending will probably remain subdued.

The Economist
Vladimir Putin’s situation looks ever more desperate
The Economist | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Talk of mobilisation in Russia and of referendums in occupied Ukraine are both signs of weakness.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Sept 21, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.