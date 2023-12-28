Menu
India to open consulate general in Auckland

Baby steps begin in broadening the NZ-India relationship. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 28 Dec 2023
India’s union cabinet chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi has approved a proposal to open a consulate general of India in Auckland. The prime minister's office said the consulate is expected to be open and fully operational within the next 12 months. “Opening of a consulate general of India in Auckland would help in increasing India’s diplomatic footprint and strengthen India’s diplomatic representation in view of India’s increasing global engagement,” the prime minister’s office said.“Thi...
Christmas flurry of court claims for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts
Law & Regulation

Christmas flurry of court claims for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

Creditors have added another layer of complexity to doing a deal. 

Paul McBeth 1:20pm
Retail Free

Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day

Retailers are feeling the pinch after a dip in activity at the tills this year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

Best of BusinessDesk features some of the most popular stories from 2023.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
