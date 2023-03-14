Industry transformation? Try harder

Advanced manufacturing – what exactly is it? (Image: NZME)

That noise that sounded a bit like a blancmange landing on a soft lawn?That was the latest of the government’s eight – count ‘em – industry transformation plans landing.This one was for the advanced manufacturing sector and, it grieves me to write this, it’s like all the others so far.That is, it is a creature of good intentions, committees, political sensitivities, the inevitable interventions over detail from numerous government agencies and, in all likelihood, extremely variable levels of engagement from th...