Industry transformation? Try harder

Advanced manufacturing – what exactly is it? (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
That noise that sounded a bit like a blancmange landing on a soft lawn?That was the latest of the government’s eight – count ‘em – industry transformation plans landing.This one was for the advanced manufacturing sector and, it grieves me to write this, it’s like all the others so far.That is, it is a creature of good intentions, committees, political sensitivities, the inevitable interventions over detail from numerous government agencies and, in all likelihood, extremely variable levels of engagement from th...
Technology

Morrison in talks to acquire Elliott’s $4.8b datacentre firm

The New Zealand-based infrastructure investor is among the final bidders seeking to acquire Ark Data Centres Ltd.

Bloomberg 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

National house prices now down 16.2% from Nov 2021 peak

While national house prices were down further in February from their November 2021 peak, they rose 0.1% from January.

Staff reporters 9:00am

Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Ratepayers should brace for a hit to their pockets

Look out – councils' finances are getting worse and something's got to give.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Finance

KPMG says banks aren’t making excessive profits

The company says claims of excessive profits lack the backing of any research.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 13 Mar 2023
Finance

Dileepa Fonseka: Not On My Balance Sheet!

Everyone wants to build back better but nobody wants to pay for it.

Dileepa Fonseka 11 Mar 2023