See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy

Inflation haunts August reporting season as profits plunge, revenues rise

Dan Brunskill and Andy Fyers
Tue, 06 Sep 2022

Inflation haunts August reporting season as profits plunge, revenues rise
The spectre of inflation did show up in financial statements during earnings season. (Image: Getty)
Dan Brunskill and Andy Fyers
Tue, 06 Sep 2022
RELATED
The August reporting season showed NZX-listed companies performing much better than one might expect in the current economic environment.However, the spectre of inflation did show up in financial statements, manifesting as an increase in topline revenue but not flowing through to bottom line profit. BusinessDesk analysis found aggregate revenue was up 6.6%, while net profit was down 7.3%. Note, that those figures are statutory and include non-operational costs and benefits. Jarden analysts Adrian Allbon, Arie Dekker, and Jason Cao fou...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property
Ranked: New Zealand's biggest home builders
Brent Melville | Tue, 06 Sep 2022

Corporate, franchise and retirement village developers top the list, while the top 200 builders have an estimated $13.6b of work in the pipeline.

Bloomberg
Amazon closes, abandons plans for dozens of US warehouses
Bloomberg | Tue, 06 Sep 2022

The e-commerce company's Maryland facilities, which have 300-plus workers, are to close in October, a pullback that's in striking contrast to previous autumn hiring binges.

Politics EXCLUSIVE
NZ whistleblower's long battle for UNDP justice
Jacques Steenkamp | Tue, 06 Sep 2022

John O'Brien has had a tough few years after trying to expose fraud and corruption at the United Nations Development Programme.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.