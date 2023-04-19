Menu
Inflation may have peaked in the March quarter
Surging food prices will have contributed to the increase in the CPI. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 19 Apr 2023
Inflation may have peaked in the March quarter, but economists don’t expect it to deter the central bank from its hiking path. ASB Bank senior economist Mark Smith is expecting annual inflation to remain steady at 7.2% after rising 1.8% in the March quarter. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) forecast 7.3% in its latest monetary policy statement. In a bid to rein in inflation, it last raised the official cash rate (OCR) earlier this month, by 50 basis points to 5.25%, and signalled there was more to come. According...
Luxon puts free trade with India back on the table – should he?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon puts free trade with India back on the table – should he?

Our approach to India needs to be about more than just trade.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Business of Health Free

Nursing school sits empty during nurse workforce crisis

"Outdated" regulations are stopping a private nursing training school from opening.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Property

Pyne Gould still burning a flame for Torchlight

Pyne Gould is very keen to keep the Torchlight burning.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

We're about to find out how much tax New Zealand’s wealthiest citizens pay.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2023
Economy

Most economists regard the latest housing data as stronger than expected.

Jenny Ruth 18 Apr 2023
Economy

Applications for funding have exceeded the $50 million allocated.

Staff reporters 18 Apr 2023
Economy

'Work from home' is the most-searched term on Seek’s job site.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Apr 2023