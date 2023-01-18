Menu
Inflation versus recession: who'd want to be a central bank?

Dire business confidence may weigh on the Reserve Bank. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
Business confidence data points to ongoing inflationary pressure and will keep the fires burning for a 75-basis point rate hike next month, but not everyone thinks that’s the right thing to do.  Confidence levels hit their weakest level since 1970 in the December quarter, but inflation indicators have intensified, the latest New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) business outlook survey showed. “A greater proportion of firms reported cost increases and a greater proportion are also raising prices. This suggests...
