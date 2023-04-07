Insolvencies track up in first quarter of the year, figures show

Construction companies are common among insolvencies this quarter. (Image: Getty)

The number of formal insolvency appointments appears to be tracking upwards as economic conditions continue to track down, new figures from the first quarter of 2023 show.One insolvency practitioner says the industry has definitely noticed an increase in work. The statistics are worryingAccording to Restructuring & Insolvency, Turnaround Association New Zealand’s (RITANZ) insolvency figures for March, year-to-date there were 265 insolvent liquidations, compared to 206 last year.Including solvent liquidations, there were 308 appoi...