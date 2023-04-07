Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Insolvencies track up in first quarter of the year, figures show

Insolvencies track up in first quarter of the year, figures show
Construction companies are common among insolvencies this quarter. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 07 Apr 2023
The number of formal insolvency appointments appears to be tracking upwards as economic conditions continue to track down, new figures from the first quarter of 2023 show.One insolvency practitioner says the industry has definitely noticed an increase in work. The statistics are worryingAccording to Restructuring & Insolvency, Turnaround Association New Zealand’s (RITANZ) insolvency figures for March, year-to-date there were 265 insolvent liquidations, compared to 206 last year.Including solvent liquidations, there were 308 appoi...
Progress after Ardern
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Progress after Ardern

 Ardern leaves at a time when government capacity has never seemed more constrained.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Paul McBeth: Spark’s cloudy picture

Jolie Hodson's Spark isn't trying to surprise, but maybe it should.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Spark’s cloudy picture
Property

A flicker of life in Auckland real estate

Buyers have started trickling back into the country's biggest residential market.

Brent Melville 5:00am
A flicker of life in Auckland real estate

More Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia
Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 05 Apr 2023
Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation
Economy

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Spending had kept just above inflation but there had been a noticeable decline in card spending on 'big ticket' items.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank hikes the official cash rate by surprise 50 basis points
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes the official cash rate by surprise 50 basis points

The New Zealand dollar rallied sharply on the higher-than-expected hike.

Staff reporters 05 Apr 2023
Pressures ease in building materials supply chain
Economy

Pressures ease in building materials supply chain

Building product prices are predicted to stabilise or even decrease.

Staff reporters 05 Apr 2023