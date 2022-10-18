See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Economy

Is monetary policy having any impact?

Andy Fyers

Andy Fyers
Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Is monetary policy having any impact?
The border reopening increased demand for workers in hospitality and education. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Tue, 18 Oct 2022
RELATED
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has raised interest rates by 3.25 percentage points in the past 12 months.The bank is hoping this will soon slow demand in the economy and ease labour shortages, all without starting a recession.Inflation figures for the third quarter, out on Wednesday, are expected to show annual inflation stubbornly at 6-7%.Economic sentiment has definitely been hurt by higher interest rates and inflation. But activity in the actual economy has so far been resolute.For now, the RBNZ thinks its current path of hiking the...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Investments
What investing experts expect for 2023 – 'It's a bit of a circus'
Frances Cook | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Share market investors are being warned that even when inflation peaks, volatile asset prices are likely to continue.

Tourism
Tourism is about more than propping up Air NZ, say hoteliers
Brent Melville | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

"We're good at putting out road cones, but that's where it stops," says National party leader Christopher Luxon.

Energy
Kupe gas field operator looks at carbon capture and storage
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Beach Energy says carbon capture and storage may eventually be an essential component at all its oil and gas fields including those in New Zealand.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.