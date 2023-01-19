Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Is the house price crash nearly over?

Is the house price crash nearly over?
House prices in December were down 15% from the November 2021 peak. (Image: Depositphotos)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Economists are sticking to their forecasts that house prices are set to fall more than 20% from their November 2021 peak, but the data is showing the rate of decline has slowed.The latest figures for December show prices were down 13.7% from a year earlier, the same as the annual decline in November, and that took the decline from the peak to 15%, as measured by the Real Estate Institute’s house price index.That’s a little surprising to me because the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) hiked its official cash rate (OCR) by an unprec...
Finance

Smartpay's shares jump after strong revenue growth

The company saw consolidated revenue growth of 60%.

Staff reporters 11:35am
Property

Property asking prices down 6.1% in a year

There was a glut of property for sale in December according to Trade Me figures.

Greg Hurrell 11:21am
Election 2023

Nats' reshuffle: Bishop to drive RMA response

In a largely cosmetic set of changes, Christopher Luxon has bolstered his shadow cabinet with a couple of new portfolios and kept two former leaders onside.

Pattrick Smellie 11:20am

More Economy

Finance

Savor reports bumper boost in revenue

Hospitality group expects FY operating earnings to be tripple last year's.

Staff reporters 11:13am
News in Brief

Employment confidence drops in December quarter

The index fell 7.2 points in the past quarter.

Staff reporters 9:06am
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Goldilocks and the bear market

Could it be that "this time is different"?

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Primary Sector

Severe weather relief funding not fit for purpose, says O'Connor

The minister wants a rethink on aid after adverse weather events, which were happening more often and hitting harder.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am