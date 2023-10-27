Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Jobs data could rule out a February rate hike

Jobs data could rule out a February rate hike
ANZ Bank economists expect the unemployment rate to lift to 3.9%. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 27 Oct 2023
Next week’s jobs data could see the market rule out a February rate hike, but some economists warn the battle isn’t over yet. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has a dual mandate: to support employment at its maximum sustainable level and maintain price stability.It has lifted interest rates from 0.25% in August 2021 to the current 5.5% in a bid to engineer an economic slowdown to curb rampant inflation.On the price stability side of the equation, annual inflation eased to 5.6% in the September quarter.  While that&rs...
On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more
On the Money

On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more

Ebos loses its royal connection, funeral blues, boosting cash and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Environment

Iron billionaires are in a green energy race

Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest are duking it out in a mineral-rich corner of Australia.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Iron billionaires are in a green energy race
Books

Bob Odenkirk isn’t letting his past repeat itself

The Better Call Saul star – about to launch a book – reveals a few home truths.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Bob Odenkirk isn’t letting his past repeat itself

More Economy

Downturn hits Dairy Farms NZ's profit
Finance

Downturn hits Dairy Farms NZ's profit

The business operates eight dairy farms in the South Island.

Riley Kennedy 27 Oct 2023
Big jump in consumer confidence for the future: ANZ-Roy Morgan poll
Economy

Big jump in consumer confidence for the future: ANZ-Roy Morgan poll

Forward-looking consumer confidence still negative, but far less so than last month.

Staff reporters 27 Oct 2023
Aussie inflation drives NZD down as odds lift for Melbourne Cup day hike
Economy

Aussie inflation drives NZD down as odds lift for Melbourne Cup day hike

Australian annual inflation running at 5.4%

Rebecca Howard 26 Oct 2023
Countdown sales numbers grow with food prices in first quarter
Retail

Countdown sales numbers grow with food prices in first quarter

Food prices were up 6.3% and sales were up 2.3%.

Staff reporters 25 Oct 2023