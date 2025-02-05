Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Jobs data keep RBNZ on track to cut by 50bps in Feb

Jobs data keep RBNZ on track to cut by 50bps in Feb
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
The December quarter jobs data will keep the Reserve Bank on track to cut the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% this month.Stats NZ on Wednesday said the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit 5.1% in the December quarter versus 4.8% in the September quarter. It was a four-year high.It is also above the 25-year average of 4.8%, according to Craigs Investment Partners investment director Mark Lister.The total employment rate was 67.4% versus 69% a year ago and 67.7% in the September quarter. It was the largest annual fall in...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

ComCom cold on Manawa takeover

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Google kills diversity hiring targets

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Google kills diversity hiring targets
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

More Economy

Pros and cons of a corporate tax cut
Economy

Pros and cons of a corporate tax cut

Business groups are keen for a cut; others doubt its impact and feasibility.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Feb 2025
Unemployment rate hits 5.1%
Economy

Unemployment rate hits 5.1%

It is the biggest annual employment decline in 15 years.

Staff reporters 05 Feb 2025
December quarter data keeps RBNZ on track for 50bps cut
Economy

December quarter data keeps RBNZ on track for 50bps cut

A net 30,000 jobs were lost over 2024.

Rebecca Howard 03 Feb 2025
Risk is a four-letter word in NZ
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Risk is a four-letter word in NZ

NZ was once a global leader. Then it got comfortable.

Dileepa Fonseka 03 Feb 2025