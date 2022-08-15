See full details
Economy

Konnichiwa: NZ Customs Service opens post in Japan

Rebecca Howard
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Konnichiwa: NZ Customs Service opens post in Japan
Japan is New Zealand’s fourth largest trading partner. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 15 Aug 2022
When we think of the New Zealand Customs Service, most people think of border control at the airport. It turns out that’s only part of what they do.“Our point of difference is we work across borders. It is not just at the New Zealand borders, it's across borders, multiple borders,” said Michael Blades, who recently headed to Tokyo to take up the new customs counsellor position. He joins representatives based in Beijing, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Brussels, London, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Canberra.Limited...

