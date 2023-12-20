Menu
Labour force business with 1000 employees goes into receivership

Liquidator Deloitte said many could lose their jobs. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
A national construction labour force business with 11 offices and more than 1000 staff and contract workers has gone into receivership five days before Christmas with the loss of “many” jobs.Deloitte’s Rob Campbell wrote to customers of ELE Holdings saying how “we are mindful of the many employees whose employment was required to be terminated”.“There are over 10 sites nationwide and the number of staff, workers and contractors is 1000-plus,” a Deloitte spokeswoman said.ELE was a global recruiter which...
Treasury warns about climate risks
Policy

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Infrastructure

Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue

Nicola Willis wants $7.4 billion in savings to allow for tax cuts next year. 

Oliver Lewis 3:50pm
Economy

Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books

More work on the tax programme is still to come. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
