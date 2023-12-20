Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare sales and marketing VP to retire

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare sales and marketing VP to retire
Paul Shearer has been with the company for three decades. (Image: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's senior vice president of sales and marketing, Paul Shearer, is retiring after three decades with the company.In an announcement, the medical device maker said Shearer will become a part-time adviser to the senior leadership from March 31.US vice president Justin Callahan will take on the role of vice president of sales and marketing from April 1.In BusinessDesk’s The Fisher & Paykel Way investigation, it was revealed that staff will often refer to an outburst by the sales leader as a &ldq...
Treasury warns about climate risks
Policy

Treasury warns about climate risks

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Infrastructure

Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue

Nicola Willis wants $7.4 billion in savings to allow for tax cuts next year. 

Oliver Lewis 3:50pm
Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue
Economy

Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books

More work on the tax programme is still to come. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books