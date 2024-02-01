Menu
Minimum wage to increase by 2%
A 45c an hour wage increase. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
The government has announced the minimum wage will increase by 45 cents an hour, to $23.15, from April 1.This marks a 2% rise from the current minimum wage of $22.70.Because the cost of living is likely to increase by more than 2% over the next year, the 80,000 to 145,000 Kiwis on the minimum wage will will likely go backwards financially.Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden said the Government was taking a “cautious approach” to changing the minimum wage due to the “headwinds” facing the economy, wi...
Policy

Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector

Jones's remarks follow OMV's failure to sell its NZ assets so far.

Pattrick Smellie 3:40pm
Media Ministerial Briefings

Threat posed by online platforms to traditional broadcasters highlighted. 

Daniel Dunkley 1:25pm
Threats to media, arts, culture and heritage sectors identified
Law & Regulation

The matter was called on the bankruptcy list in the high court at Auckland.

Riley Kennedy 12:52pm
Eric Watson puts up a fight over bankruptcy