Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020

Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020
Arrears are now higher than before the covid pandemic. (Image: Bloomberg)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
Mortgage arrears rose to 1.32% last month, their highest level since March 2020, while late payments across all consumer loans were at 11.7%, ahead of pre-covid levels for the first time.Credit bureau Centrix said there were 19,500 mortgage accounts in the ‘late payment’ bracket, up more than a third on last June on the back of higher interest rates. Queenstown-Lakes borrowers remained as the most likely to be paying ‘interest only’ at 10.8% of mortgage holders, followed by Aucklanders at 8.25%. Their average o...
NZ Health system shake-up will support frontline staff

NZ Health system shake-up will support frontline staff

The health system is changing the way it regulates, trains and recruits new staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:38pm
Technology

Musk, Zuckerberg lead US$852b surge among world’s wealthiest

Elon Musk was the top gainer, amassing an additional US$96.6 billion.

Bloomberg 12:30pm
Musk, Zuckerberg lead US$852b surge among world’s wealthiest
Economy

Sales replace staff shortages as biggest business worry

Business conditions remain tough as inflation is squeezed out of the economy.

Pattrick Smellie 12:10pm
Sales replace staff shortages as biggest business worry

More Economy

Sales replace staff shortages as biggest business worry
Economy

Sales replace staff shortages as biggest business worry

Business conditions remain tough as inflation is squeezed out of the economy.

Pattrick Smellie 12:10pm
Marsden Maritime Holdings expects $1m drop in profit
Economy Free

Marsden Maritime Holdings expects $1m drop in profit

This was due to higher interest and a reduction of containers and logs through the port.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:05am
Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment
Economy

Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

Business investment in research and development is still the key issue.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?
Economy

Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?

Business and consumer confidence ticks up slightly, but economists are wary. 

Rebecca Howard 03 Jul 2023