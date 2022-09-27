See full details
NZ Council of Trade Unions proposes a four-day work week

Staff reporters
Tue, 27 Sep 2022

CTU president Richard Wagstaff says New Zealand should be the best country in the world to be a worker as well as to be in business. (Image: CTU)
CTU president Richard Wagstaff says New Zealand should be the best country in the world to be a worker as well as to be in business. (Image: CTU)
The NZ Council of Trade Unions (CTU) has unveiled a new economic strategy, including a “Ministry of Green Works” and a “Decent Work Act”, which would see a four-day work week being piloted.  It launched the “Building a Better Future” strategy on Tuesday, with president Richard Wagstaff saying New Zealand is already the best country in which to be in business, according to the World Bank.“The CTU also wants to create an economy in which this is the best country in the world to be a worker,” he...

Markets FREE
NZ’s market falls almost 2% on global currency volatility
Ella Somers | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

NZ’s market fell almost 2% by the end of the day thanks to the flow-through from volatile global currency news drifting into NZ's market.

Primary Sector
Government announces 3,000 more RSE workers
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Employers are also required to provide a sick leave entitlement to RSE workers. 

Opinion
Why all the fuss about Truss?
Cameron Bagrie | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Liz Truss discovered that nothing is a problem until the market thinks there is a problem. And then, you have big problems.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

