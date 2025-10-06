Menu
NZ dollar eyes three-year low against Aussie as 50bps cut on table
The NZ economy contracted by 0.9% in the June quarter, far worse than expected. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
The New Zealand dollar looks set to break through a three-year low against the Aussie, particularly as a 50-basis point cut on Wednesday looks more likely.The Kiwi was trading at 88.14 Australian cents late on Friday in Wellington.It recovered from the low of 87.56 Australian cents it touched after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates at 3.6% and struck a more hawkish tone relative to August early last week.The price action, “puts the 2022 low of 0.8703 in sight”, ANZ Bank said.Market pricing now implies a 35% chance of a...
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets
IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

RBNZ headcount rises, Adrian Orr gets restraint of trade payment
RBNZ headcount rises, Adrian Orr gets restraint of trade payment

Staff expenses at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand rose 24% in the year to June 30.

Rebecca Howard 06 Oct 2025
Govt outlines strategy to deliver Defence Capability Plan
Govt outlines strategy to deliver Defence Capability Plan

The economy and NZ industry would be beneficiaries.

Staff reporters 03 Oct 2025
ANZ, Westpac consider new quake standards’ implications
ANZ, Westpac consider new quake standards’ implications

Banks say it’s too early to determine the implications of the refocused standards.

Andy Macdonald 02 Oct 2025
BNZ cuts one-year fixed mortgage rate below 4.5%
BNZ cuts one-year fixed mortgage rate below 4.5%

BNZ has cut its one-year fixed home loan rate to a market-leading 4.49%.The 26-basis-point (bps) cut, effective from Tuesday, is the lowest standard advertised rate among the major banks.The lowest one-year rate currently offered by ASB, ANZ, Westpac and Kiwibank is 4.75%.Karna L...

Staff reporters 30 Sep 2025