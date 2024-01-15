Menu
NZ dollar looks set for deeper short-term correction

NZ dollar looks set for deeper short-term correction
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
The New Zealand dollar may be in for a deeper short-term correction, but the longer-term prospects look more solid.The NZ dollar (NZD)/United States dollar (USD) benefited from a broad USD slide in November and December, gaining around 6 cents to its highest level since July, Westpac Bank's head of NZ strategy, Imre Speizer, said.It was trading at around 63.59 cents at the end of December. It's all about the FedThe shift higher was largely based on the view that the US Federal Reserve might move to cut interest rates in March.Howev...
Riley Kennedy 11:11am
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 9:20am
