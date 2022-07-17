See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Economy

NZ government extends cuts to fuel excise, public transport ahead of new inflation numbers

Pattrick Smellie
Sun, 17 Jul 2022

NZ government extends cuts to fuel excise, public transport ahead of new inflation numbers
Petrol prices above $3 a litre are political poison, so the government is extending excise cuts (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Sun, 17 Jul 2022
RELATED
The government launched a pre-emptive strike ahead of the latest bad news on inflation, due Monday, announcing that half-price public transport fares and cuts to fuel excises and road user charges will be extended to Jan 31 next year.Finance minister Grant Robertson held a surprise press conference Sunday afternoon, saying the moves were expected to reduce the annual inflation rate by about half a percentage point.Annual inflation was running at 6.9% in the year to March 31 and is forecast by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to rise to 7% for th...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Economist FREE
Covid learning loss turning into a global disaster
The Economist | Sun, 17 Jul 2022

Millions of children are still out of school around the world and may never reach their full potential. The economic cost of this is stacking up.

Economy the chart
Petrol prices surge as oil prices head south
Andy Fyers | Sat, 16 Jul 2022

The price of a barrel of crude oil continues to fall, why aren't NZ pump prices following suit?

Investments FREE
Money Answers: will shares help or hurt my mortgage application?
Frances Cook | Sat, 16 Jul 2022

A reader asks Frances whether the banks see having money in shares as a form of savings or do they view it as a potential liability.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.