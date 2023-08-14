Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year

NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year
Applications per job ad have been rising since April and are now at their highest level on record, says Seek's Rob Clark. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Seek New Zealand says job ad volumes are now “almost on par” with July 2019 after a 4% fall last month.However, ads fell 26% nationally in July this year compared to July 2022.Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said an 8% drop in ad levels in manufacturing, transport and logistics led to the overall decline.One of the few industries to see a rise in demand for workers was administration and office support, increasing by 5%.“Applications per job ad have been on the rise since April and are now at their highest level on reco...
Contact confident in new generation
Markets

Contact confident in new generation

Final investment decisions near on suite of new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 3:55pm
Policy

Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn

The reinstatement of tax depreciation was intended as a permanent fixture.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn
Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

 NZ on track to record a net inflow of around 90,000 migrants this year.

Jem Traylen 3:35pm
Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?