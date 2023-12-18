Menu
NZ risks 'shallow engagement' with India, ANZ boss

NZ needs to have a deeper engagement with India, ANZ global CEO Shayne Elliott says. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 18 Dec 2023
New Zealand’s push to embrace India could become a “shallow engagement” unless the country decides to do more than sponsor a few trade missions, the global head of ANZ bank says.  NZ’s new government has hit the ground running on rhetoric around trade with India. Trade minister Todd McClay gave a high-profile speech to the India NZ Business Council within hours of ministers having their first cabinet meeting a fortnight ago. The speech is thought to be the first made by a minister after the new cabinet was swor...
GenAI costs: navigating a market in flux
Markets

Uncertainty over new technology, but three NZ companies confidently use it.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Former CTO seeks to oust Youtap CEO - again

A lawyer for the company disputed the allegations, calling them rehashed.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Markets

'Christmas cheer' for Auckland airport: Analysts

Watchdog issues final decisions on its 7-yearly review of regulated airports.

John Anthony 5:00am
Consumer confidence rising - but still lagging
Economy Free

It looks like the year will end on a rising note. 

Staff reporters 9:50am
Manufacturing activity improves but still contracting
Economy Free

Manufacturing in NZ contracts for the ninth consecutive month.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 15 Dec 2023
Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy
Economy

The economy contracted 0.3% quarter on quarter in 3Q.

Rebecca Howard 14 Dec 2023
GDP falls a worse-than-expected 0.3% in 3Q
Economy

The data is significantly different from consensus economist forecasts. 

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2023