Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

NZ steel explains new arc furnace after removing its old one

NZ steel explains new arc furnace after removing its old one
The history of steel making in New Zealand is driving decisions being made now. (Image: NZ Steel)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 31 May 2023
New Zealand Steel says its move to an electric arc furnace model being subsidised by the government is not comparable to the decision to decommission similar equipment in 2014.It was announced recently that the government will contribute up to $140 million in a $300m upgrade to NZ’s only steel mill, at Glenbrook south of Auckland, in the largest single action taken to date to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.By converting half of its current steel production to use electricity instead of coal, Australian-owned NZ S...
Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm
Primary Sector

Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Technology

Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas
Primary Sector

Synlait cuts milk price forecast

Weakening demand leads to a drop in the forecast base milk price.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:37am
Synlait cuts milk price forecast

More Economy

ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases
Economy

ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases

The Reserve Bank's muted response to the budget was a surprise.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023
Building consents continue to decline
Economy

Building consents continue to decline

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023
Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident
Economy

Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 30 May 2023
Westpac begs to differ on milk payout forecast
Economy

Westpac begs to differ on milk payout forecast

Household spending in China has improved, which is good for dairy demand.

Rebecca Howard 30 May 2023