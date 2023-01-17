Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff
Christina Leung, principal economist for the NZ Institute of Economic Research. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Business confidence tanked to its weakest level since 1970 in the December quarter after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's more hawkish monetary policy statement (MPS) in November.  “In this MPS, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand indicated it would take interest rates higher than initially expected to rein in inflation,” said Christina Leung, principal economist for the NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER).The Reserve Bank lifted rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points to 4.25% last November and its projections pointed...
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Listed Companies

Trade Window seeks $20m in new capital

TradeWindow needs $10 million a year to meet its cash burn.

Pattrick Smellie 9:45am
Economy

Trade Me: job applications jump 38%

Trade Me Jobs has seen a 38% year-on-year jump in job applications in the December quarter.

Ella Somers 9:19am

More Economy

Economy

Trade Me: job applications jump 38%

Trade Me Jobs has seen a 38% year-on-year jump in job applications in the December quarter.

Ella Somers 9:19am
Primary Sector

Karaka yearling sale is back – properly

The Karaka Million this Saturday will serve as a curtain-raiser to this year's sales.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Economy

Welcome to 2023: what you need to know

Before you rush off to actually do some work, get informed with our ultimate 2023 outlook.

Victoria Young 16 Jan 2023
Economy

ANZ Bank says the official cash rate may not have to hit 5.75%

While the risks are to the downside, ANZ Bank says jobs and inflation data are key. 

Rebecca Howard 13 Jan 2023