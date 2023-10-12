Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

NZ's 2024 GDP growth forecast ranks among IMF's lowest estimates

NZ's 2024 GDP growth forecast ranks among IMF's lowest estimates
In 2024, eight countries are predicted to have lower GDP growth than NZ. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is predicting the New Zealand economy will grow 1.0% in 2024, and one expert said that puts NZ near the bottom of the heap.  The IMF’s latest economic outlook projections say NZ's gross domestic product growth (GDP) will be 1.1% in 2023.It is predicting advanced economies will see GDP growth of 1.5% in 2023, falling to 1.4% in 2024. It said despite war-disrupted energy and food markets and unprecedented monetary tightening to combat decades-high inflation, economic activity had slow...
Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices
Markets

Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices

National carrier's shares buffeted after it released lower-than-expected guidance.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:06pm
Energy

Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind

Meridian signs an offshore wind MOU with Parkwind.

Ian Llewellyn 12:22pm
Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind
Sport

All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby

The All Blacks stay in the top spot with a 52% increase in value.

Trevor McKewen 11:25am
All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby