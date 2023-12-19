Menu
NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months

NZ's trading relationships are changing. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
New Zealand posted its skinniest annual merchandise trade deficit in 15 months in November as the nation continued to dial back its appetite for foreign goods. The annual trade deficit was $13.87 billion in the 12 months to Nov 30 – smaller than the $14.99b reported a year earlier and the narrowest gap since September last year. The value of goods exported over that period fell 3.1% to $69.34b, a slower pace of decline than the 3.8% reduction in goods imported to $83.21b, Statistics NZ figures showed.NZ’s trade deficit det...
It has gained nearly 1.3% for the year with a week of trading remaining.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
'Do you think I can influence him? I can't influence his sister-in-law.'

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
With huge, tax-insulated endowments, unis act like companies without market pressure.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
