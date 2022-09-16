See full details
NZ's manufacturing sector fares better than global peers

Fri, 16 Sep 2022

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in August, faring better than its global peers. The seasonally adjusted BNZ-BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) for August was 54.9, 1.4 points higher than July, and the highest level of activity since July 2021. It outstripped the manufacturing sector worldwide, with the global PMI slowing further in August to 50.3 from 51.1 in July, said BNZ senior economist Craig Ebert. This continues a deceleration that’s been in train since a high point above 60.0...

