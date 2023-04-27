Menu
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Inflation expectations are flat – the index has been largely unchanged for three months. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Business confidence was flat in the latest ANZ Business Outlook (ANZBO) survey for April.The headline confidence reading from the survey was a -43.8, marginally worse than the -43.4 registered in March. The index has been largely unchanged for three months.There was some good news on the inflation front, with cost, pricing and overall inflation expectations all decreasing – although all three remain elevated.Profit expectations also took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.Interest rate implicationsANZ chief economist S...
Auckland airport shares return to previous highs
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,918.22 – down 16.76 points or 0.14%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Markets

Pushpay’s suitor succeeds with higher offer

The sweeter $1.42 per share offer has won over shareholders. 

Ella Somers 5:20pm
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Primary industries bear brunt of cyclone, Treasury says
Economy

Lost crops are expected to knock production by $100m a year.

Staff reporters 3:38pm
Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told
Primary Sector

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 26 Apr 2023
Ground-breaking study shows wealthy tax gap
Economy

The studies put numbers to what we already knew: wealthy people are rich because of gains in the value of their assets, not what they're paid.

Pattrick Smellie 26 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs
Economy

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 26 Apr 2023