Primary industries bear brunt of cyclone, Treasury says

As well as damage to property, the cyclone hit agricultural and horticultural crops. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
The flooding caused by torrential rain and cyclone Gabrielle in January and February wiped out about half a billion dollars' worth of production in the first half of the year, largely in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. The Treasury estimates lost output of between $400 million and $500m in the first half of the year, most of it from the substantial losses caused by flooding to agricultural and horticultural crops. Those sectors are expected to continue to suffer with the flooding wiping out capital assets such as orchard...
Auckland airport shares return to previous highs
Auckland airport shares return to previous highs

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,918.22 – down 16.76 points or 0.14%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Pushpay’s suitor succeeds with higher offer

The sweeter $1.42 per share offer has won over shareholders. 

Ella Somers 5:20pm
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
