Economy

Pros and cons of a corporate tax rate cut

Pros and cons of a corporate tax rate cut
BusinessNZ CEO Katherine Rich - company tax rate cut at the top of the wishlist. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
Business lobby groups support cuts to company taxes, although they differ on whether cutting the corporate tax rate would have the greatest impact compared to alternatives.Their comments follow kite-flying statements by the Minister of Finance, Nicola Willis, suggesting that reform of New Zealand’s “uncompetitive” 28% corporate tax rate is “on the table” for the Budget in May.Her comments were backed by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who told NewstalkZB that incentivising investment in technology was also a poss...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

ComCom cold on Manawa takeover

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Google kills diversity hiring targets

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Google kills diversity hiring targets
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

Jobs data keep RBNZ on track to cut by 50bps in Feb
Economy

Jobs data keep RBNZ on track to cut by 50bps in Feb

The RBNZ has already signalled plans to cut by 50bps this month.

Rebecca Howard 05 Feb 2025
Unemployment rate hits 5.1%
Economy

Unemployment rate hits 5.1%

It is the biggest annual employment decline in 15 years.

Staff reporters 05 Feb 2025
December quarter data keeps RBNZ on track for 50bps cut
Economy

December quarter data keeps RBNZ on track for 50bps cut

A net 30,000 jobs were lost over 2024.

Rebecca Howard 03 Feb 2025
Risk is a four-letter word in NZ
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Risk is a four-letter word in NZ

NZ was once a global leader. Then it got comfortable.

Dileepa Fonseka 03 Feb 2025