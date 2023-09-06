Menu
QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket

Mike Theelen, in the job until 2025. (Image: QLDC)
Brent Melville
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
Councillors this week signed off an increase to Queenstown-Lakes chief executive Mike Theelen’s baseline salary to $415,321, an 8% hike on last year's pay, but up almost a fifth on 2021's $347,166.Theelen, a former chief planning officer at the Christchurch City Council, was appointed to the top non-elected job at the Queenstown-Lakes District Council (QLDC) in February 2016 under then-mayor Vanessa van Uden. He is contracted into the role until February 2026.Theelen has overseen an increase in staffing levels from 383 to 663. Tha...
NZX50 continues its slow slide
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,427.66, down 9.58 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 6:28pm
National will set consultant spending caps for each agency

National wants CEOs to report their budgets for contractors and consultants by Christmas.

Jem Traylen 5:25pm
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May

The global dairy trade index increased 2.7% at the latest auction.

Riley Kennedy 8:45am
RBA keeps cash rate unchanged at Lowe’s final meeting
RBA keeps cash rate unchanged at Lowe’s final meeting

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required.”

Ella Somers 05 Sep 2023
Trade data holds up ... for now
Trade data holds up ... for now

New Zealand’s terms of trade rose by 0.4% in the June quarter, with export prices proving to be far more resilient than expected.Market expectations were for a decline in the terms of trade – which measures the ability of exports to pay for imports – but economists said the data...

Staff reporters 04 Sep 2023
Receivers looking for a buyer for retailer 4 Seasons
Receivers looking for a buyer for retailer 4 Seasons

Outdoor furniture firm with five stores struggled during economic downturn.

Riley Kennedy 04 Sep 2023