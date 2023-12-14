Menu
Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy

The weak data could mean a more dovish RBNZ. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
Weaker-than-expected economic growth has amped up speculation rate cuts might be coming sooner than expected.“Should that weaker growth outlook translate into a swifter reduction in inflationary pressures, official cash rate cuts could come earlier than the early 2025 timeframe we’ve been anticipating up until now,” said ASB economist Nathaniel Keall.The economy contracted 0.3% on quarter in the September quarter, following a revised 0.5% increase in the June quarter.Substantially softerThe data was “substantially softer...
PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more

The deal creates a trans-Tasman powerhouse financial services firm. 

Paul McBeth 2:30pm
Primary Sector

Milk production steady with fewer cows

The sector is producing more milk solids from fewer cows.

Rebecca Howard 2:15pm
Infrastructure

Port Marlborough surprised and disappointed by Interislander call

Port companies on either side of the Cook Strait are vowing to work on a way forward. 

Oliver Lewis 2:05pm
GDP falls a worse-than-expected 0.3% in 3Q
Economy

The data is significantly different from consensus economist forecasts. 

Staff reporters 11:09am
RBNZ shifts to sole focus as inflation picture improves
Economy

Economists predict annual inflation may dip below 5% in 4Q

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Reserve Bank says remit change consistent with its advice
Economy

Law change sees Reserve Bank go back to single remit.

Staff reporters 13 Dec 2023
NZ's deficit remains stubbornly high
Economy Free

We spent $30.6 billion more on exports than imports.  

Staff reporters 13 Dec 2023