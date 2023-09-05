Menu
RBA keeps cash rate unchanged at Lowe’s final meeting

Ella Somers
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark cash rate unchanged at 4.1% – as was widely expected by Australian economists and the broader market.But its outgoing governor said “further tightening of monetary policy may be required” to properly ensure that inflation returned to target.It’s the third consecutive pause by Australia’s central bank as inflation begins to simmer down from previous highs.In his policy decision statement, Governor Philip Lowe said inflation in Australia had “passed its peak&rdqu...
NZX 50 hits new low for 2023
Markets Market close

NZX 50 hits new low for 2023

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,437.25, declining 75.78 points or 0.66%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Politics

Luxon’s tough love message to business

The National party leader wants an adult relationship between business and government.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00pm
Markets

The winds of change? What the 2023 election spells for NZ’s market

Businesses' frame of mind remained “sombre” ahead of the election.

Ella Somers 4:40pm
