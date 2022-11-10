Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up
The review covers the 2017 to 2022 period. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says its actions over the past five years have been on point but that monetary policy should have been tightened earlier.The central bank said its "formulation and implementation of monetary policy over the last five years is consistent with the objectives set out in the remit”. However, it signalled nine areas for improvement in its first Review and Assessment of the Formulation and Implementation of Monetary Policy, as required under the law.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) is charged with keeping infla...
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts half-year dividend

Shareholders will reap the rewards of continued momentum in Mainfreight's diversified global transport and logistics markets.

Brent Melville 10:15am

More Economy

Finance

BNZ to access cheap funding

BNZ will use its full entitlement from the Reserve Bank's $28b funding-for-lending scheme.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Finance Analysis

How profitable are New Zealand’s banks?

New Zealand's banks had a good year as lending rates rose, but deposit rates lagged. Will it last?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

BNZ lifts annual net profit 7%

BNZ increased its lending to businesses by $2.5 billion in the latest year.

Jenny Ruth 09 Nov 2022
Economy

Card spending up by 1% in October

Electronic card spending rose by $88 million in October as consumers move on from covid.

Riley Kennedy 09 Nov 2022