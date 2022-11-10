RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

The review covers the 2017 to 2022 period. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Rebecca Howard

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says its actions over the past five years have been on point but that monetary policy should have been tightened earlier.The central bank said its "formulation and implementation of monetary policy over the last five years is consistent with the objectives set out in the remit”. However, it signalled nine areas for improvement in its first Review and Assessment of the Formulation and Implementation of Monetary Policy, as required under the law.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) is charged with keeping infla...