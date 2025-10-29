Menu
RBNZ governor stresses need to protect central bank independence in the Trump era

RBNZ governor stresses need to protect central bank independence in the Trump era
RBNZ governor Christian Hawkesby (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 29 Oct 2025
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Christian Hawkesby has reaffirmed the “crucial” importance of protecting central bank independence.“You do not have to look far to see central bank independence under attack,” he said in remarks delivered to an RBNZ event with industry stakeholders.“Ten years ago, it would be unheard of for a US president to openly disagree with interest rate policy or call the US Federal Reserve chairman a string of names and insults,” he said.“The worry amongst the global central b...
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Markets

Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow

Shareholders have approved a capital raise of up to $2.59 million.

Greg Hurrell 2:30pm
Markets

Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways

Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways
Primary Sector

The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

Kiwibank pushes back in RBNZ capital review
Finance

Kiwibank pushes back in RBNZ capital review

Kiwibank looks to Basel III.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Restaurant Brands NZ's indy directors say low offer still tasty
Retail

Restaurant Brands NZ's indy directors say low offer still tasty

Below-valuation offer for Restaurant Brands NZ recommended by independent directors.

Staff reporters 28 Oct 2025
More big companies bet they can still grow without hiring
Economy

More big companies bet they can still grow without hiring

The firms looking to keep headcount flat. 

The Wall Street Journal 28 Oct 2025
Labour's CGT: 'the moderates have won'
Economy

Labour's CGT: 'the moderates have won'

A 'first step' policy that may not raise much revenue.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Oct 2025