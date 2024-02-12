Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

RBNZ has done enough to curb inflation, banks say

RBNZ has done enough to curb inflation, banks say
Sharon Zollner is a lone voice among the big four trading banks on forecasting another OCR hike. (Image: Kapiti News)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
Three trading banks on Monday said the official cash rate had gone high enough, although they wouldn’t completely rule out the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raising rates anyway.The Bank of NZ (BNZ), ASB and Kiwibank all said economic indicators were moving in the right direction to cool inflation, even if some weren’t moving as quickly as expected. On the other hand, the market had already priced in a rise in the official cash rate (OCR) before May, which could become a self-fulfilling prophecy.On Friday, the ANZ forecast two mo...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

More Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
ANZ Bank more hawkish, now expects two rate hikes
Economy

ANZ Bank more hawkish, now expects two rate hikes

The bank tips one hike in February and the other in April. 

Rebecca Howard 09 Feb 2024
The end of digital free trade
Economy

The end of digital free trade

Coming up in 2024: India and a WTO round focused on digital tariffs.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Feb 2024
Strong jobs data raises odds of a rate hike
Economy

Strong jobs data raises odds of a rate hike

Chance of OCR hike rises to 20% from 5% after Stats NZ data release. 

Gregor Thompson 07 Feb 2024